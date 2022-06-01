Chicago cop shot in West Englewood while attempting traffic stop

A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night while attempting to make a traffic stop on the South Side.

The incident unfolded around 5:40 p.m. near 64th and Paulina streets in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police Superintendent David Brown says two officers were attempting to pull over a vehicle in the 6100 block of Paulina Street when the offending vehicle sped up and then slowed down, ending up parallel with the officers' squad vehicle.

The suspects then shot into the police vehicle, Brown said.

A female officer, who was driving, was struck by the gunfire. Her partner then got behind the wheel and drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Brown says the officer is in serious, but stable condition.

The offending vehicle sped off after the shooting and crashed near 64th Street and Bishop. The suspects then ran in different directions, possibly hiding inside buildings in the area, police said.

A SWAT team has set up a perimeter and is searching nearby buildings.

Brown says the license plate on the offenders' vehicle is being checked by police.

The officer's identity has yet to be released.