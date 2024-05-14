Chicago weather: Damp with cooler temps Tuesday

Chicago managed to reach 81 degrees yesterday before the soaking storms hit.

The epicenter for the heaviest rainfall was in the Round Lake area where more than 3.5 inches fell over a short period.

Today will be much cooler. Our daily high will go on the books as 62 degrees at 1 a.m. with 50s for the rest of the day. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a few showers around-with a bias for higher totals far south. Nothing like yesterday, however.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and much milder with highs around 70 degrees away from the lake. Thursday will be even warmer with mid 70s on the way. Showers and storms are likely at night.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday as well with highs in the mid 70s. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend with plenty of sun. Showers and storms are possible late Sunday and again Monday.