Chicago police officer stabbed in South Chicago; suspect in custody

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a Chicago police officer responding to a mental health emergency Thursday at a South Chicago apartment.

Authorities were called about 11:15 p.m. for reports of a “mental health disturbance” involving a 26-year-old man damaging the apartment he lives in with his family in the 9000 block of South Burley Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

When officers arrived, the man started throwing objects at them from the apartment, police said. He then came outside and ran toward officers with two knives.

Two officers used stun guns on the man, police said. While he was being taken into custody, he stabbed one officer in the abdomen, causing a puncture wound. The officer was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital for observation and charges are pending, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.