Chicago police officers among 8 injured in South Side crash

The Brief Two Chicago police officers and six others were injured in a crash in Back of the Yards early Tuesday. Police said an SUV ran a stop sign and struck a marked patrol vehicle at 52nd and Hermitage. All eight people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening or minor injuries, and it’s unclear if charges are pending.



Two Chicago police officers and six other people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The crash happened at 4:14 a.m. at the intersection of 52nd Street and Hermitage Avenue, according to police.

An SUV holding six people disregarded a stop sign driving north on Hermitage Avenue and hit a marked CPD vehicle that was traveling westbound on 52nd Street.

The two officers in the patrol vehicle were taken to a local hospital in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and five passengers in the SUV were also taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any citations or charges are pending.