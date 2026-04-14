Chicago police officers among 8 injured in South Side crash
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers and six other people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
The crash happened at 4:14 a.m. at the intersection of 52nd Street and Hermitage Avenue, according to police.
An SUV holding six people disregarded a stop sign driving north on Hermitage Avenue and hit a marked CPD vehicle that was traveling westbound on 52nd Street.
The two officers in the patrol vehicle were taken to a local hospital in fair condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and five passengers in the SUV were also taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have not said if any citations or charges are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.