Chicago police release photo of car wanted for fatally striking motorcyclist in Cragin

Police have released a photo of a car wanted for fatally striking a motorcyclist earlier in July in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The driver of a Subaru hatchback hit the 22-year-old motorcyclist around 1 a.m. July 3 at Belmont and Long avenues, Chicago police said.

The Subaru continued south on Long without stopping to help, police said. The car was a silver or gray model between 2005 and 2009, with damage expected on the right front area and a missing passenger mirror.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit (312) 745-4521.

