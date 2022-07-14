Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police release video of vehicle involved in fatal shooting of 5-month-old girl

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police release video of car involved in murder of child

Chicago police released surveillance video Thursday that shows the vehicle involved in the murder of a 5-month-old girl last month.

CHICAGO - Chicago police released surveillance video Thursday that shows the vehicle involved in the murder of a 5-month-old girl last month.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of S. South Shore on June 24.

Police said the infant was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached. Someone inside the unknown vehicle fired shots and the 5-month-old was struck in the head. She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

At the hospital, emotions ran high as the baby’s loved ones gathered outside.

5-month-old girl fatally shot in South Shore

A 5-month-old girl has died after being shot in the head Friday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to police and sources.

Police said a 41-year-old man was also shot during the incident. He was traveling in a separate vehicle and suffered a gunshot wound to the eye area. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The vehicle involved in the shooting is a burgundy colored four-door 2020 Chrysler 300 Limited, with a Georgia license plate number of "RUR3078."

There are no offenders in custody.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact Area 2 Homicide Detective Clinton #20699 at 312-747-8271. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.