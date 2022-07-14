Chicago police release video of vehicle involved in fatal shooting of 5-month-old girl

Chicago police released surveillance video Thursday that shows the vehicle involved in the murder of a 5-month-old girl last month.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 7700 block of S. South Shore on June 24.

Police said the infant was inside a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached. Someone inside the unknown vehicle fired shots and the 5-month-old was struck in the head. She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

At the hospital, emotions ran high as the baby’s loved ones gathered outside.

Police said a 41-year-old man was also shot during the incident. He was traveling in a separate vehicle and suffered a gunshot wound to the eye area. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The vehicle involved in the shooting is a burgundy colored four-door 2020 Chrysler 300 Limited, with a Georgia license plate number of "RUR3078."

There are no offenders in custody.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact Area 2 Homicide Detective Clinton #20699 at 312-747-8271. You can also submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.