5-month-old 'gravely' wounded in South Shore shooting

A 5-month-old was listed in "grave" condition after they were shot Friday night in South Shore, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in "grave" condition, officials said.

A baby was taken to Comer Children's Hospital Friday night after being shot in South Shore.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.