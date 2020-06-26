Chicago police, residents gather in South Shore to honor victims of gun violence

Police officers gathered with community members Friday night for a vigil in honor of youth who have been caught in the crossfire of Chicago gun violence.

Dozens of people gathered at 79th and Luella in South Shore to honor the memories of 17-year-old Jasean Francis and 16-year-old Charles Riley. The two were shot and killed last weekend while returning home from a corner store to buy some candy.

The mother of Jasean, Youlandra Washington, held back tears as she thanked all of those who are praying for and supporting her family. She also thanked the Chicago Police Deparmtent and community for all the leads and for working toward justice for her son.

Washington also spoke out for other families who have lost loved ones, but have not received closure.

“Please people if you know anything for these other families that need justice, please say something. It hurts not knowing who, why. And nobody says nothing, but somebody knows something. Just say something. Call,” she said.