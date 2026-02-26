Chicago police search for driver in North Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian last week in the city's Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:58 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Wilson Avenue.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a black Ford Escape, believed to be a 2008-2012 model with Illinois license plates. The vehicle continued eastbound on Wilson Avenue after the crash.
Vehicle involved in Ravenswood Manor hit-and-run | CPD
The victim suffered serious injuries, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK156515.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.