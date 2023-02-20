Chicago police seek 3 women accused of stealing merchandise from Loop store

A group of women entered a retail store and stole merchandise Monday night in downtown Chicago.

Around 7:54 p.m., police say three women entered the business in the 1100 block of S. Clark Street and began taking merchandise off the shelf.

The women then exited the store without paying for the items, police said.

One of the female suspects was allegedly armed with mace.

No injuries were reported, and none of the suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.