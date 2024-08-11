Chicago police seek driver in South Loop hit-and-run crash

article

Chicago police are investigating a serious hit-and-run crash that happened last month in South Loop.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., a 45-year-old man was riding a scooter across Ruble Street when he was struck by a black Dodge Charger in the 600 block of W. Taylor Street.

The victim was seriously injured. Police said the suspect vehicle is a black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plate number "ER88171." It has front passenger windshield damage. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on 71st Street and Halsted Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.