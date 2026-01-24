Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek help locating missing 12-year-old boy

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 24, 2026 4:43pm CST
Englewood
Jeremiah Pugh | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on the South Side.
    • Jeremiah Pugh was last seen Jan. 21 near the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area 1 detectives.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Jeremiah Pugh was reported missing from the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. He was last seen on Jan. 21.

Pugh is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray jogging pants with two white stripes down the outside of each leg.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit detective office at 312-747-8380.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

