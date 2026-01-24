Chicago police seek help locating missing 12-year-old boy
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Jeremiah Pugh was reported missing from the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. He was last seen on Jan. 21.
Pugh is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray jogging pants with two white stripes down the outside of each leg.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit detective office at 312-747-8380.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.