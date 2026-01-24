Chicago police seek help locating missing 12-year-old boy

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on the South Side. Jeremiah Pugh was last seen Jan. 21 near the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Area 1 detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy last seen on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Jeremiah Pugh was reported missing from the 7200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. He was last seen on Jan. 21.

Pugh is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray jogging pants with two white stripes down the outside of each leg.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Pugh’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Area 1 Special Victims Unit detective office at 312-747-8380.