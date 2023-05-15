Chicago police seek man who robbed woman aboard CTA Green Line train

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for a robbery aboard a CTA train in South Austin last week.

A female was riding a Green Line train on Tuesday when she was approached by the suspect, Chicago police said in a statement.

The man grabbed her cell phone and ran from the train at the Laramie stop, according to police.

(Chicago police)

CTA surveillance video captures the suspect, who police described as a Black man between the ages of 18 and 25-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4706.