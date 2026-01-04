Chicago Police seek person of interest in Little Village homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are searching for a person of interest related to a homicide in Little Village last month.
What we know:
Area Four Detectives are looking for a person of interest related to a homicide investigation.
The incident happened on Dec. 19 around 7:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of W. 23rd Place.
Police are sharing a video of the incident.
What you can do:
The public is reminded to call 911 to report any suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing suspect, and remember to provide any information to the police.
Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives, Det. Hugh at 312-746-8252 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JJ528272.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.