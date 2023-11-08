Chicago police seek suspects in connection to carjacking in Chinatown

article

Chicago police are seeking to identify two individuals in connection to a carjacking that happened in Chinatown over the summer.

Officials released surveillance video of two people on bikes who can be seen chasing a victim in the 2300 block of West 24th Street.

The two suspects stole the victim's belongings before stealing the victim's vehicle.

The incident happened on June 28, 2023, at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individuals in the surveillance footage is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.