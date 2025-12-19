Chicago airports brace for holiday travel surge this weekend

The Brief Chicago airports expect nearly 4.8 million travelers during the holiday season. O’Hare will see the bulk of the traffic, with more than 4 million passengers projected. Travel totals are up nearly 6 percent compared with last year.



Chicago’s airports are preparing for a busy holiday travel season, with nearly 4.8 million passengers expected to pass through O’Hare and Midway international airports between today and Jan. 5.

By the numbers:

The total represents an increase of nearly 6 percent compared with last year’s holiday travel period, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. O’Hare is expected to handle more than 4 million passengers during the stretch, averaging nearly 224,000 travelers per day. That figure marks a 7.5 percent increase from the 2024 holiday season.

The busiest travel day at O’Hare is projected to be Sunday when more than 263,000 passengers are expected. New Year’s Day is anticipated to be the lightest day, with about 191,000 travelers.

At Midway International Airport, nearly 770,000 passengers are expected to travel during the same period, averaging roughly 42,000 passengers per day. The busiest day at Midway is projected to be Saturday, Dec. 27, when more than 48,000 travelers are expected, while Christmas Day is expected to be the slowest with approximately 36,000 passengers.

What they're saying:

"Chicago shines brightest during the holiday season, with world-class attractions, neighborhoods full of energy, and traditions that bring people together," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "Our team at O’Hare and Midway is once again rolling out the welcome mat to the greatest city in the world, and we look forward to making this a truly magical season for visitors and residents alike."