Chicago weather: Winter chill returns in a big way

The Brief Cold and windy conditions return today with flurries and highs in the mid 20s. Milder air arrives Saturday, followed by another brief cool-down Sunday. A strong warming trend builds next week, leading to unseasonably mild conditions by Christmas.



It’s back to winter in Chicago, but it will be a short engagement.

Starting next week, mild air is back big time. Today there will be some flurries around this morning. It will remain quite windy as well, with gusts at times to 40 mph. High temperatures will only rebound into the mid 20s with the help of a little bit of afternoon sunshine.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, but temperatures will level off and may actually start to rise during the pre-dawn hours.

Chicago weekend and Christmas forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be milder with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 40s. There is a chance for a little light mix of precipitation around midday, but that will be gone in time for the Bears game at night.

Sunday, we will be behind another cold front, which means another chilly day with highs struggling to get close to 30 degrees.

Then it’s onward and upward starting on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs moving into the upper 30s.

On Tuesday it will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high in the mid 40s.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and even warmer with highs in the upper 40s and a chance of a rain shower at night.

Christmas Day looks unseasonably mild with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.