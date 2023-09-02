Shots fired at Chicago police on South Side; suspect at large

Chicago police officers were shot at while responding to a call in the East Side neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue at 2 a.m. and found a male and female in the area.

When they arrived the female pulled a firearm and shot at officers.

Responding officers shot back, but did not strike anyone.

Police say the female suspect fled and the male suspect was arrested.

No officers were injured. Police continue to search for the female suspect.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. Two officers were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Incident Response Team is currently investigating.

The specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days. This matter remains under investigation and all further inquiries can be directed to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability at (312) 746-3609.