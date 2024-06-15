Naperville crash: Lisle woman hospitalized, dog dies from injuries

A Lisle woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after her vehicle crashed into a tree overnight in Naperville.

The crash happened at 3:46 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of S. Naper Boulevard and Culpepper Drive.

A 2021 blue Kia Forte went off the roadway and struck a tree, entrapping the driver, a 20-year-old woman, according to Naperville police.

The driver was rescued from the vehicle by first responders and taken to an area hospital with significant injuries.

A small dog was also found inside the vehicle and was transported to an emergency veterinarian hospital, where it later died, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck and authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The roadway was closed until 8:20 a.m. for the crash investigation.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact Naperville PD's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

