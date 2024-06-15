Arrest made in connection with Gage Park carjacking

A Chicago man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from another man at gunpoint in Gage Park late last year.

Taj Newson is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking - agg- firearm, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested Friday morning in the 2700 block of S. California Avenue after being identified as a suspect in the carjacking.

Police said Newson held a 33-year-old man at gunpoint in the 3000 block of W. 52nd Street on Oct. 9, 2023 and stole his vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident.