Fiesta Back of the Yards being held at new location

The Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council will host the 34th annual Fiesta Back of the Yards this weekend at a new location for safety reasons.

The festival will be relocated between 45th and 47th Streets on Ashland Avenue to ensure people can safely attend the festival, according to organizers.

There will only be entry and exit through a designated security entrance on both 45th and 47th Streets. Metal detectors will be placed at each of the entrances and the entire event will be fenced off.

Organizers worked with the 9th District police station, alderman's office and private security to provide safety for the festival.

The event will be highlighted with live music, carnival rides, dance performances and an award presentation for the Back of the Yards scholarship.