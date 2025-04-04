NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2025 traffic plan: Everything you need to know

The Brief The 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race will run July 5–6, with setup beginning June 19. City and NASCAR officials have trimmed the park build to 25 days, reducing traffic impacts by 28% since 2023. Key streets around Grant Park and the Loop will close in phases, with major closures starting late June.



The City of Chicago and NASCAR have released the full traffic plan for the 2025 Chicago Street Race, which returns to Grant Park July 5–6 with changes designed to reduce its footprint and keep more of the park and surrounding streets open longer.

What we know:

Officials say the overall park build time has been cut to 25 days—down from 38 days in 2024 and 43 days in 2023. Street closures will span just 18 days, representing a 28% reduction from the inaugural race.

Pre-race work starts June 19 with phased street and lane closures. The heaviest traffic impacts begin in late June, with full closures of major streets like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue, and DuSable Lake Shore Drive surrounding the race weekend.

Key dates and closures

Pre-race setup and closures:

Thursday, June 19 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. "No Parking" restrictions will be put in place along SB and NB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Friday, June 20 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Curb lane closure on NB and SB Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Full closure on Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr., WB between Congress Plaza Dr. and Michigan Ave. will remain open and east bound will be closed.

Monday, June 23 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 24: Temporary closure of NB Michigan Ave. between Congress Plaza Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Wednesday, June 25 – Beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, June 26: Temporary closure of NB Columbus Dr. between Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr.

Progressive closures through early July:

Thursday, June 26 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

Friday, June 27 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Saturday, June 28 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of Congress Plaza Dr.

Monday, June 30 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

Wednesday, July 2 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of WB and EB Roosevelt Rd., from Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

Thursday, July 3 – Beginning at 10 p.m.: Closure of NB and SB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr. and NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

Race Weekend Closures – July 5–6:

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

NB Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

SB Michigan Ave. from south of Monroe St. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr. from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

NB Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

After the race:

Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. NOTE: The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Michigan Ave. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

NB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 7 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day on July 14.

Streets with local access only (Sidewalks will remain open)

SB Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

SB Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

SB DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

NB Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

NB Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.)

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

What we don't know:

Some closures may still change based on safety needs. The city noted that certain streets may close temporarily at their discretion.

Alternative routes available

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. NB will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. SB will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

In the Loop, the following streets will remain open: State St., Dearborn St., Clark St., LaSalle St., Wells St., Franklin St., Upper Wacker Dr., Lower Wacker Dr., Randolph St., Washington St., Madison St., Roosevelt Rd. – West of Michigan Ave., 18th St.

What's next:

Officials encourage residents and visitors to use public transportation, allow extra time when traveling through downtown, and keep an eye on OEMC alerts. The OEMC mobile app and the NASCAR Chicago website will be updated regularly with maps and reroutes.

More than half of Grant Park will remain open throughout the setup, race weekend, and teardown. Maggie Daley Park, Cancer Survivor’s Garden, and the Museum Campus will also stay open. NASCAR will host free events at Butler Field during race week.

For questions, just visit nascarchicago.com/localinfo.