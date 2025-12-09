Chicago police shooting: Home invader charged after opening fire on officer, 18-year-old

The Brief A man is facing multiple felony charges after a home invasion on Chicago’s South Side turned into a shooting. Police say his gun discharged during a struggle, wounding an officer and an 18-year-old victim. A second officer then shot the suspect, and all three were hospitalized in fair condition.



Chicago police have charged a South Side man with multiple felonies after a shooting during a home invasion left an officer and an 18-year-old wounded.

What we know:

Darren Brewster, 35, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of home invasion with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building and a felony weapons charge, according to police.

Brewster was arrested just after 1:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 11400 block of South Davol Avenue, where officers had responded minutes earlier for a disturbance call.

Police said he was identified as the man who unlawfully entered a residence on the block while armed with a loaded gun. Inside, he got into a physical fight with an 18-year-old man.

According to investigators, officers attempted to break up the altercation when Brewster’s gun discharged, hitting both the teen and a Chicago police officer in the chest area of the officer’s protective vest. A second officer then fired at Brewster, striking him and unintentionally injuring the teen a second time, police said.

The victim and Brewster were hospitalized in fair condition, while the officer who was shot was later released from the hospital, police said.

What's next:

Brewster was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and California Avenue.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days.

What you can do:

COPA asked anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 3120746-3609 or visit chicagocopa.org.

No further details were released by police, and a mugshot was not available.