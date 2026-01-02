Chicago police warn of armed robberies in Washington Park

The Brief Chicago police are warning residents about two armed robberies in the Washington Park neighborhood early Dec. 31 involving suspects who exited a white sedan, threatened victims with handguns and fled with stolen property. In one incident, the suspects forced a victim into the vehicle and demanded access to his bank account; both robberies occurred in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3:15 a.m. and the 5200 block around 3:30 a.m. The suspects are described as Black men ages 17 to 24, about 6 feet tall, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks, and police urge anyone with information to contact Area One Detectives.



Chicago Police are warning of armed robberies in the Washington Park neighborhood.

What we know:

In the two incidents, two offenders exited a white sedan and approached the victim. The offenders pulled out handguns and demanded the victim's property. Then the offenders took the property and fled the scene in the sedan.

During one of the incidents, the offenders forced the victim into the sedan and demanded access to his bank account.

The offenders have been described as Black men between the ages of 17–24, 6-feet-tall, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.

Dates and locations:

5200 block of S. Michigan Ave., on Dec. 31, at 3:30 a.m. (Washington Park)

5700 block of S. Michigan Ave., on Dec. 31 at 3:15 a.m. (Washington Park)

What you can do:

The public is reminded to always be aware of your surroundings and report all suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information, should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-001.