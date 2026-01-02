Chicago police warn of armed robberies in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of armed robberies in the Washington Park neighborhood.
What we know:
In the two incidents, two offenders exited a white sedan and approached the victim. The offenders pulled out handguns and demanded the victim's property. Then the offenders took the property and fled the scene in the sedan.
During one of the incidents, the offenders forced the victim into the sedan and demanded access to his bank account.
The offenders have been described as Black men between the ages of 17–24, 6-feet-tall, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and ski masks.
Dates and locations:
- 5200 block of S. Michigan Ave., on Dec. 31, at 3:30 a.m. (Washington Park)
- 5700 block of S. Michigan Ave., on Dec. 31 at 3:15 a.m. (Washington Park)
What you can do:
The public is reminded to always be aware of your surroundings and report all suspicious behavior.
Anyone with information, should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-001.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.