Chicago police warn North Side businesses of burglary pattern

Chicago police are warning business owners on the city’s North Side after a series of burglaries occurred early Tuesday morning in the Sauganash and North Mayfair neighborhoods.

What we know:

According to police, a group of five masked offenders wearing dark clothing and gloves has been targeting commercial businesses. They have been breaking windows or glass doors to gain entry and stealing cash register drawers containing money.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations:

4100 block of West Peterson on March 11 at 3:55 a.m. (Saugnash)

4700 block of West Foster on March 11 at 4 a.m. (North Mayfair)

6000 block of North Cicero on March 11 at 4:05 a.m. (Saugnash)

Authorities say the male suspects were driving a red Kia Sportage at the time of the break-ins.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.