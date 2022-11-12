Chicago police warn residents of Back of the Yards about burglar breaking into homes

Chicago police want residents of the Back of the Yards neighborhood to be on the lookout for a burglar.

Police said the man has broken into at least two homes and stolen stuff.

The two robberies occurred on the night of November 5th into the morning of November 6th at along West Oakley near 48th, and the morning of November 7 at 47th and South Hermitage.

Police offered this advice to keep your property safe:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

Report suspicious activity immediately

Keep doors and windows secured

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

Secure window air conditioner units

Chicago police said to call detectives if you have information at (312) 747-8384.