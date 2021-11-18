Chicago police warn South Side residents of recent armed carjackings

Chicago police are warning residents on the South Side of recent armed carjackings.

In each incident, police say a group of two or four offenders walked up to the victims in their vehicles or at gas stations, pulled out handguns and ordered the victims out of their vehicles.

Police say in some instances, the offenders would "bump" the other vehicle in traffic, then pull out guns and demand the keys.

In one of the incidents, a victim was shot.

The crimes occurred in the following dates and locations.

November 01, 2021 Monday 10816 S. MLK Jr. Dr.

November 03, 2021 Wednesday 11478 S. St. Lawrence Ave.

November 04, 2021 Thursday 150 W. 127th St.

November 07, 2021 Sunday 11523 S. State St.

November 07. 2021 Sunday 2 W. 100th St.

November 10, 2021 Wednesday 1 W. 111th St.

November 11, 2021 Thursday 938 E.98th St.

November 12, 2021 Friday 13355 S. Indiana Ave.

November 12, 2021 Friday 12466 S. Perry Ave.

November 15, 2021 Monday 12217 S. Wallace St.

Police described the offenders as two to four Black males who are armed and dangerous, between the ages of 16 and 25. They have at least one handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8273.