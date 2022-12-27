Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender

A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side.

Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the back by the gunfire and took herself to Roseland Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.