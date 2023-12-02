Chicago postal vehicle stolen after worker drops keys

A postal worker's vehicle was stolen for a short time Saturday afternoon in Fernwood on Chicago's South Side.

The worker was delivering mail in the 10600 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when he accidentally dropped the vehicle's keys on the ground, according to Chicago police.

An unknown person picked the keys up and drove away in the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, along with all of its contents, was recovered a short time later down the street, according to police.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.