Chicago Pride Parade set to return this October

Chicago's Pride Parade will come back to Boystown over a year after being canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traditionally held during the summer, the 51st celebration of the city's LGBTQ community will take place Sunday, Oct 3. at the conclusion of Chicago Pride Fest weekend.

The parade will start at Broadway and Montrose Avenue, proceed south on Broadway; then south on Halsted Street; then east on Belmont Avenue; then south on Broadway; then east on Diversey Parkway to Cannon Drive.

The festival drew hundreds of thousands of people to the North Side in the years before the pandemic.

