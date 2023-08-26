Chicago private school teacher charged with child porn after being arrested with minor at Miami Airport

A private school teacher in Chicago has been charged with attempted production of child pornography after he was found with a minor at a Miami International Airport.

Court documents said that Emilio Amado Vrdoljak was stopped in Miami on June 29 with a 17-year-old Argentinian boy after a flight from Buenos Aires.

The boy said Vrdoljak is his English teacher, and he was staying with Vrdoljak for two weeks in the United States as part of his studies. The boy allegedly told investigators that Vrdoljak asked him to sleep in the same bed while in Argentina, but that the boy refused.

A search of Vrdoljak's phone also showed sexual comments and photos had been sent to and from a different boy who identified himself as being 16-years-old.

When asked why he continued to communicate with the person who had said he was 16, Vrdoljak allegedly told investigators he was "thinking with his butt."

A judge has ruled that Vrdoljak can leave his building five or six times a day to walk his dog, but otherwise must stay in the building.

Court documents do not identify the school in Chicago where Vrdoljak said he teaches high school Spanish.