Chicago Public Schools invests $76M in district-wide security update

More than 300 Chicago public schools will have upgraded or additional security cameras with a massive investment announced today.

The district is investing $76.3 million over three years to improve security in city schools.

Eli Whitney Elementary has tried the new cameras. The school's security officer can see around the multiple buildings inside and outside, with better quality.

The technology shows when there is movement. It can also rewind or show real time. The cameras are tied into the principal’s office, Chicago Police and the Office-Emergency Management (OEMC) for quicker response to activity in school or in the neighborhood.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the real time access alerts community partners to what is happening. Responders can determine what to do, faster. He said, in an emergency, "every second counts."

CPS Chief of Safety and Security Jadine Chou said each school will be assessed for their security needs. All buildings are different as well as their neighborhoods. Higher crime areas will be prioritized.

CPS officials say the technology is only part of security strategy. The most important factor is relationships between students, parents, faculty and staff.

Martinez encouraged parents to work with the district to take advantage of social programs to help children re-connect with school.