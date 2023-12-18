Chicago reacts after Pope Francis says priests can bless same-sex couples

Pope Francis has formally approved new rules allowing priests to bless same-sex couples. However, Catholic leaders emphasize that this is a blessing for same-sex couples and not a recognition of same-sex marriages — and the move isn't without some mixed emotions from Catholics.

For some LGBTQ+ Catholics, this move by Pope Francis is seen as a significant step, with some considering it an early Christmas gift.

Heidi Schlumpf, Senior Correspondent with the National Catholic Reporter, notes that the document from the Vatican's doctrine office is an informal blessing for same-sex couples. She highlights that it must be conducted in a context different from liturgy or mass, and the blessings should not involve set rituals, clothing, or gestures associated with weddings.

Additionally, the document explicitly states that requests for blessings for same-sex couples should not be denied.

Schlumpf believes that allowing LGBTQ+ Catholics to have their relationships blessed and receive a priest's blessing will help many feel less ostracized by the church.

Chicago is awaiting a response from Cardinal Cupich regarding the Pope's announcement. His office states that he is reviewing the document and will issue a statement in due course.

AGLO Chicago, an LGBTQ+ Catholic group, has declined to comment for now but suggests that this development is considered positive news.