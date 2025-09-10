Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly announces run for Cook County Board president

The Brief Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly said he'll run as a Democrat for Cook County Board president in 2026. Reilly cited crime, high property taxes and "wasteful insider deals" in his announcement. His campaign sets up a potential showdown with longtime incumbent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.



Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly announced on Wednesday that he will run for Cook County Board president as a Democrat in 2026.

The alderman’s announcement sets up a potential matchup with longtime current County President Toni Preckwinkle in the Democratic primary. Preckwinkle is running for a fifth term leading the county government.

What we know:

Reilly’s 42nd Ward includes parts of the city’s downtown area in the Loop, Gold Coast, New Eastside, Streeterville, and River North. He’s served on the City Council since 2007.

"I am running for County Board President because Cook County government is broken and is long overdue for change," Reilly said in a statement. "I promise to fight every day for the people of Cook County and against anyone who disrespects them or threatens their livelihood, including the President of the United States."

In his announcement, Reilly stressed "unsafe streets in far too many communities across the County" and rising property taxes that are squeezing homeowners. He pledged to end "wasteful insider deals that are rotting the county government from the inside."

Specifically, Reilly pointed to the county government’s budget increasing from $3.6 billion to nearly $10 billion since Preckwinkle became president in 2010. He told Fox 32 that he believes the average Cook County residents hasn't seen a similar nearly tripling in the value of services from the county and probably couldn't even say what county government does.

"People in every corner of Cook County want the same thing: safe neighborhoods, good schools and a fair chance to build a future," Reilly said in a statement. "Instead, people are paying more and getting a lot less to show for it. I’m running to change that. I’ve spent my career fighting for the people against the insiders, crooks and shady deals that infect local government. Now I’m ready to lead Cook County with transparency and integrity and rein in runaway property taxes."

Reilly added he's ideologically opposed to President Donald Trump but might take a different tack from local leaders on how they're handling threats to send the National Guard to Chicago. He said maybe the county could use some of the federal resources and make some kind of deal.

"My critique of the local leaders here is trying to whitewash our situation saying that we don't have a crime problem," he said. "And the bottom line is we do. Over Labor Day weekend, 58 people were shot, eight killed, and for our leaders to then go out a day or two later and say we're good, we don't need additional help. I think that's wrong. We do need more help."

He added that doesn't mean the city needs the National Guard, but the city could use more resourced to "shore up our local law enforcement efforts."

Reilly previously worked as a staffer in multiple roles for the Illinois House of Representatives in Springfield from 1995 until 2001. He also served as AT&T’s Midwest vice president of public affairs. He was one of the youngest executives in the company’s history, according to his official biography.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Preckwinkle said, "Toni Preckwinkle has always shown up for Cook County residents, expanding healthcare for countless people and erasing $659 million in medical debt for more than half a million residents."

The primary election in Illinois is slated for March 17, 2026.