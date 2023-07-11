Chicago restaurant worker says he was fired for exposing unsanitary conditions

A former employee of a popular Chicago restaurant claims he was wrongfully fired after recording what he felt were unsafe conditions in the kitchen.

A former employee of Hugo's Frog Bar on Rush Street in the Gold Coast claims that he and other employees raised concerns last month when he says there was a drain water backup during business hours that led to sewage coming into the kitchen.

Gibson’s Restaurant Group, however, says the issue was swiftly resolved ad employees and customers were never exposed to unsanitary conditions.

On the evening of June 4, Matthew Cabrales says he filmed the videos.

He alleges that after reporting sanitation concerns over a drain water backup in the kitchen area, staff were asked to resume serving customers.

Cabrales says that he was asked not to return to work the next day, and then says he was fired for using his cellphone during his shift.

Cabrales has since hired an attorney and filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board asking for lost wages.

"It smelled like sewage as soon as you hit the back of the house, as soon as you opened that little slide door, it smelled like sewage, and when you went to the back dish pit where the sewage was coming up, it smelled like feces directly," Cabrales said.

"We have a lot of elderly people and children, it’s a family restaurant, people of all ages, and we’re wading through water that has sewage in it and tracking that into the dining room."

In response to those claims, a spokeswoman for Gibson’s Restaurant Group said, in part:

"We are proud of the team who immediately sprang to action to find the cause, call in support, and clean and sanitize the area. Dishes to be cleaned were moved to an alternate dishwashing station until the situation was resolved."

"At no time was the health or safety of our customers or employees in danger – if there had been any risk, we wouldn’t hesitate to shut down, just like we voluntarily closed our patio to protect our employees and customers when the air quality in Chicago was hazardous. Hugo’s has always provided a safe working environment for its employees," the statement said.

We've reached out to the Chicago Department of Public Health for more details on policies in situations like this and are awaiting their response.

Meanwhile, FOX 32 News has also contacted the National Labor Relations Board for next steps on the complaint that was filed.