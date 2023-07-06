Cook County woman charged after DUI crash kills brother and sister

article

Bond has been set for a Chicago Ridge woman accused of driving under the influence, crashing into another vehicle and killing a brother and sister last week.

Christine Brocious, 36, faces one count of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm.

At about 11:30 p.m. on June 29, DuPage County Sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Mack and Winfield Roads in unincorporated Winfield for a report of a serious crash.

When officers arrived, they located 25-year-old Jorgo Cukali and his 30-year-old sister, Nastika Cukali, suffering from severe injuries.

Both were transported to an area hospital. The next day, Jorgo died as a result of his injuries.

Nastika was originally hospitalized in a coma. She passed away as a result of her injuries on July 6, just after Brocious' bond hearing.

Brocious and her passenger were also transported to an area hospital for medical attention.

Brocious' passenger was treated and released that evening while Brocious was released from the hospital later on and charged accordingly, prosecutors said.

While investigating the crash, detectives determined that Brocious was driving her silver 2005 Mazda 6 sedan northbound on Winfield Road when she approached a red light at Mack Road.

Instead of stopping at the light, Brocious allegedly maneuvered her vehicle between two other vehicles stopped at the light, ran the red light and T-boned Jorgo's vehicle.

Prosecutors say Brocious' blood alcohol content was allegedly .206.

On Thursday, a judge set bond for Brocious at $1.5 million. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Nastika Cukali passed away after Brocious' bond hearing Thursday and prosecutors say additional charges will be added when the case is presented to the Grand Jury.