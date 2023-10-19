Chicago's Saint Sabina Church serves warm meals to migrants in need

With thousands of migrants seeking asylum sleeping on police station floors, Father Michael Pfleger and the faith community of Saint Sabina took time Thursday to serve them a warm meal.

About 160 asylum seekers have been sheltering at the 6th District station on 78th and South Halsted. The church has been regularly dropping off food and hygiene supplies, and Father Pfleger says the congregation has also helped eight families move into homes.

However, there are still about 3,600 people sleeping in police stations and at O'Hare Airport, while city-run shelters are housing more than 11,000 people.

Since August of last year, nearly 19,000 migrants have come to Chicago.