Chicago scratch-off lottery ticket wins couple $1M: 'I turned as white as a ghost!'

The Brief A retired Illinois couple won $1 million on a $10 scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at a Chicago northwest side liquor store. They plan to use the money for family support and a vacation abroad.



A retired Illinois couple is celebrating after one of them won $1 million on a $10 scratch-off ticket.

What we know:

The winning Jumbo Bucks ticket was purchased at P&S Liquor, 7319 Irving Park Road on Chicago’s Northwest Side.\

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous and goes by the nickname "Papa," said he didn’t realize he had hit the top prize until scanning the ticket at the store.

"It’s all so unbelievable!" the winner told the Illinois Lottery. "I didn’t even realize it was a winning ticket until I scanned it at the store, just to double-check. When the prize amount popped up on the screen, I turned as white as a ghost! I tucked the ticket safely inside my coat and immediately sprinted home."

Papa and his wife, both retired, plan to use the winnings to support their family, including setting up college funds for their four grandchildren. They also hope to take a long-awaited vacation abroad.

By the numbers:

The retailer that sold the ticket will receive a 1% bonus on the prize, totaling $10,000. This marks the 52nd time in 2025 that an Illinois Lottery player has won $1 million or more on a scratch-off ticket.