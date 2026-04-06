Man found shot outside on Chicago's far South Side, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday night in Eden Green. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Detectives are investigating.



A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night on the city's far South Side.

What we know:

Police said officers responded around 9:01 p.m. to the 300 block of East 134th Street in the Eden Green neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the man outside on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.