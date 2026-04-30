Chicago police: Teen attacked, robbed 19-year-old on North Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing a felony robbery charge after police say he and two others attacked and robbed a 19-year-old man earlier this month on Chicago’s North Side.
What we know:
The incident happened around 8:48 p.m. on April 4 in the 3500 block of North Hoyne Avenue in the city’s Roscoe Village neighborhood.
According to police, a 19-year-old man was approached by a 16-year-old boy and two other people. The group allegedly struck the victim in the head and body before taking his personal property.
Officers took the 16-year-old into custody. He has been charged with one felony count of robbery.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether the two other people involved have been identified.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.