40 things to do in Chicago: June 12 – 14

Looking for things to do in Chicago this weekend? From major concerts and sporting events to comedy shows and art festivals, there's no shortage of entertainment around Chicago June 12 - 14.

Concerts in the Chicago area

June 12: SG Lewis at Castaways

June 12: The Cab at House of Blues Chicago

June 12: Lupe Fiasco at The Salt Shed Indoors

June 12: Turnpike Troubadours at Huntington Bank Pavilion

June 12: Rufus Du Sol at Wrigley Field

June 12-13: Jerry’s Middle Finger at Garcia’s Chicago

June 12: Josiah and the Bonnevilles at Thalia Hall

June 12-13: Jane Remover w/ Dazegxd at Metro

June 12: Aaron Hibell at Outset

June 13: The Hold Steady at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 13: Cassian at Radius

June 13: Royal & the Serpent at Outset

June 13: Santana & The Doobie Brothers at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 14: Amyl and the Sniffers at The Salt Shed Outdoors

June 14: Honne w/ Beka at Vic Theatre

June 14: Son Little at Garcia’s Chicago

Sporting events in the Chicago area

June 12: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

June 12: Chicago Wolves vs. Toronto Marlies

June 13: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

June 13: Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen

June 14: Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

June 14: Chicago Wolves vs. Toronto Marlies

June 14: Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen

June 14: Chicago Tempest vs. Bay Breakers

Theatre and comedy shows in the Chicago area

Kinky Boots

Jeremy Piven

Going Bacharach

Nate Bargatze

Pour Minds Podcast

Champions of Magic

Things to do around Chicago June 13-15

The inaugural Windy City Boat & Yacht Show debuts at Burnham Harbor on June 12, bringing hundreds of boats, marine exhibitors and on-the-water experiences to downtown Chicago.

The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum will host its annual Nature Fest, featuring live animals, nature walks, outdoor play, music and hands-on activities. The event runs 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Family Fun Fur-iday returns to Lincoln Park Zoo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12. The family-friendly evening includes animal chats, train rides, games, music workshops and more.

WNDR Museum’s Pride Month programming will feature live performances, immersive art experiences, complimentary drinks and more.

Red Bull Spin Off makes its U.S. debut Saturday, June 13, at 12th Street Beach. Teams of two will attempt to pedal custom-built tandem bicycles across a floating course on Lake Michigan while being judged on creativity, speed and showmanship.

More than 200 artists will showcase their work while visitors can enjoy live music, family activities and access to more than 65 private gardens at The Old Town Art Fair this weekend.

The 51st Annual Wells Street Art Festival will feature more than 125 juried artists, live music, food vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

The 21-and-over event features DJs, drag performances and after-hours access to aquarium exhibits in celebration of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community.

The 5th Annual Chicago Scavenger Hunt takes place June 13-14. Participants will explore neighborhoods across the city while solving clues and learning more about Chicago’s history and architecture.

Sonny Acres Farm’s Pro Rodeo returns to West Chicago this Friday through Sunday. The family-friendly event features bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, trick riding performances and so much more.