Chicago teen seriously injured in hit-and-run, family asks for help paying medical bills

A Chicago student was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver and now, his family is begging for help so that they can pay his mounting medical bills.

The collision happened at the corner of Montrose and Western last month around 3 p.m. in broad daylight. The 17-year-old bicyclist was heading south on Western when he collided with a Lexus making a left turn.

Video shows the Lexus hit 17-year-old Sorin Coneac and then speed down an alley moments after the collision.

Coneac -- who plans on completing his senior year of high school -- still has a long road to full recovery.

The victim's family is also dealing with more than $100,000 in medical expenses. They have set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.

The investigation into who hit him and where they are now is still ongoing.