Chicago teen shot, injured man, 46, on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting and injuring of a 46-year-old man on Chicago’s South Side last November.
What we know:
Elijah Theodore, of Chicago, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Elijah Theodore (Chicago Police Department)
Investigators identified Theodore as the person who allegedly shot and injured the victim on Nov. 11, 2025, in the 400 block of E. 34th Street, police said.
Theodore was found in Phoenix, Arizona, and extradited to Chicago this month.
What's next:
He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.