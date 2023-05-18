Chicago resident wins 100-level tickets to Taylor Swift through PAWS raffle

We know "All too Well" the troubles that Taylor Swift fans faced trying to get tickets to the 'Eras' tour.

But on Thursday, one lucky fan's 'Wildest Dreams' came true.

Stuart Hayter of Chicago won a pair of 100-level tickets to the Chicago show through a raffle with PAWS.

Fans donated a minimum of $20 to the animal shelter for a chance at this ‘Love Story.’

PAWS says it raised more than $68,000 to help local animals.

The shelter says entries came from 36 different states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington DC.

And, get this — there were even entries from overseas in China, Ireland, Germany, Poland and New Zealand.

There was no limit on the number of entries a person could buy. The winner donated $60 for 3 entries, but there was another Swifty who made a $3,000 donation.

If you are still hoping to end your 'Cruel Summer' by winning tickets, here are some more raffles happening locally:

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is selling $100 raffle tickets with proceeds benefiting Hip in Batavia and the Chamber's Inspire scholarship program.

Raffle sales are capped at 500 tickets. The winner will be announced Friday.

Discovery Clothing has a social media challenge going for tickets and the Chicago Taylor Swift pop-up bar, which opens this week, also has a ticket raffle going on.

The pop-up bar is located on North Sheffield Avenue.