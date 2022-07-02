Expand / Collapse search

Chicago violence: 90-year-old man shot in the stomach

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.