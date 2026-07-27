Chicago violence: Crime Stoppers offers rewards after 24 people shot over weekend

The Brief Chicago violence: Twenty-four people were shot, including three people who died, during a violent weekend across Chicago, according to Cook County Crime Stoppers. Rewards offered: Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in fatal shootings and up to $1,000 for arrests in nonfatal felony shootings. How to help: Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submitting a tip online at CPDTIP.com.



Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying suspects after a violent weekend in Chicago.

According to Cook County Crime Stoppers, 24 people were shot over the weekend, including three who died from their injuries.

The backstory:

Among the incidents was a mass shooting in Humboldt Park that left six people injured.

Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information to come forward anonymously to help identify and arrest those responsible.

The organization is offering rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in fatal shootings and up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in nonfatal felony shootings.

What they're saying:

"Twenty-four people shot in a single weekend is twenty-four too many," said Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers. "Behind every shooting is a victim, a family, and a community whose lives have been forever changed. Those responsible for these senseless acts of violence must be held accountable. We urge anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to do the right thing. You can remain completely anonymous, and your tip could help prevent the next act of violence while bringing justice to victims and their families."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com.