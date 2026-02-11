Chicago volunteers patrol Little Village streets, warning neighbors of ICE activity

The Brief Volunteers in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood patrol streets to alert residents when immigration agents are nearby. The group, known as the "ICE Breakers," says it relies on community tips and whistle warnings. Organizers say nearly 200 volunteers are involved and the effort is funded by donations.



Just five miles west of downtown Chicago, fear of immigration enforcement is reshaping daily life in the Little Village neighborhood.

Now, a group of young volunteers is taking to the streets, whistles in hand, to warn neighbors when federal agents are nearby.

What we know:

They call themselves the "ICE Breakers." The group patrols areas where they say immigration agents are often seen, including shopping centers, parking lots, and street corners.

Volunteers say they rely on tips from residents and look for certain vehicles or out-of-state license plates. When they believe agents are in the area, they blow whistles to alert the neighborhood and send out warnings through social media.

What they're saying:

Nineteen-year-old Alexander Garduno says he patrols every morning, motivated by fear in his own home.

"Every single day I wake up at 5 a.m. and patrol," he said. "They worry about going out — especially my stepdad."

Another volunteer, college student Ella Bueno, says she’s had tense encounters while on patrol.

"They pointed guns at me. They pepper sprayed me," she said.

The group is led by Baltazar Enriquez, who says the idea for the alert system came from his own childhood, when he and his friends used whistles to warn each other that police were nearby.

Enriquez says the operation is funded by community donations and includes nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to patrols, the group connects families with legal aid and provides food, clothing, and other resources.

He says the alerts have helped prevent families from being separated.

Still, volunteers acknowledge the effort comes with risks, but say it is a risk they are willing to take to protect their community.

What you can do:

The Little Village Community Council is looking for more volunteers. People can also make a donation by phone or in person.