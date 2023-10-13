Chicago weather: Brace for a stormy Friday

Chicago will be rather blustery and chilly today.

The afternoon and evening will be the times when showers and storms will be moving through with impacts to the evening commute likely. Localized thundery downpours are on the table but I remain underwhelmed with a significant "widespread" flooding scenario. This is not to imply that rainfall won’t be generous with much of our viewing area receiving in excess of 1 inch.

Winds will be gusty out of the east with highs in the low 60s. Tonight, showers and storms continue with a waning trend into tomorrow morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy this weekend but there should be peeks of sun. Highest chances for any additional showers will be near the lake but many communities will have zero rainfall this weekend after about 11 a.m. tomorrow.

Monday and Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the 50s. There are signs that temperatures will moderate at the middle and end of next week into the mid 60s.