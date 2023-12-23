Chicago weather: Dense Fog Advisory dampers holiday travel

The holiday weekend in Chicago is off to a dreary start with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for several counties until noon Saturday.

The National Weather Service says visibility is reduced to a quarter of a mile or less in areas with dense fog.

Drivers are urged to take caution when hitting the roads. The NWS says drivers should slow down, increase distance between other cars and use low beam lights.

The advisory was issued for Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Lake County, and Porter County.

There was only one flight cancelation out of O'Hare Saturday morning. Holiday travelers headed to the airport could see 15-minute delays at O'Hare and 30-minute delays at Midway.

Mild temperatures, cloudy skies and light drizzles will continue through most of the day.