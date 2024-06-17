Chicago weather: Heatwave could result in record-high temps

Chicago will be hit by a heatwave this week.

Each day between now and Saturday will have highs in the 90s. Each day will have mostly to partly sunny skies.

A thunderstorm could pop up almost any afternoon but it is far more likely that drought-like conditions develop over much of the Chicago area.

Today’s record high is 96 degrees. It will likely fall. Peak heat indexes will flirt with 100 degrees this week but at this time no heat advisory is in effect.

A break in the intense heat is not expected until Sunday when there will also be a greater chance for showers and storms.